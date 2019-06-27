Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Al Horford apparently will return to his NBA birthplace in order to plot the future of his career.

The free-agent center “tentatively” plans to hold meetings with interested teams in Atlanta, The Athletic’s Sam Amick reported Thursday, citing a source. Horford spent his first nine NBA seasons with the Atlanta Hawks prior to joining the Boston Celtics in 2016.

A host of suitors are expected to recruit Horford, 33, after he reportedly opted out of his contract with the Celtics and is set to enter free agency June 30. Rumors claim the Los Angeles Lakers, Indiana Pacers, Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers and New Orleans Pelicans all have some level of interest in Horford. The Celtics also reportedly will offer him a “healthy contract,” hoping to re-sign him.

With delegations from over 25 percent of NBA teams potentially trying to meet with Horford, it’s a good thing Atlanta has the biggest and busiest airport in the world.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images