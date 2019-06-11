Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Seems like Anthony Davis is getting closer to selecting a new long-term destination.

Rumors surrounding Davis’ trade talks have been swirling for months. Several teams have expressed an interested in the 26-year-old star including the Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Clippers to name a few.

But according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, league sources claim Davis has narrowed his choices down to two teams: the New York Knicks and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Should he go to the Lakers, Davis would have the opportunity to play alongside the likes of LeBron James. Going to the Knicks, however, would mean Davis would likely be the face of the team.

This does not spell good news for teams like the Celtics that have taken a recent interest in Davis. But it doesn’t necessarily rule them out of a potential deal altogether, either. If teams other than the Knicks and the Lakers want a shot at Davis, they’ll have to make one heck of an offer.

And with free agency opening soon, anything can happen.

Davis has spent seven seasons with New Orleans, averaging 23.4 points per game.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images