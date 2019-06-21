Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Danny Ainge burned the midnight oil.

The Boston Celtics nabbed four players in the 2019 NBA Draft, executing multiple trades along the way, and yet their work still wasn’t done once the 60th and final name was called Thursday night.

The Celtics agreed to a two-way contract with DePaul guard Max Strus shortly after the draft wrapped up, according to Sports Illustrated’s Jeremy Woo, citing a source.

Source: DePaul’s Max Strus has agreed to a two-way contract with the Boston Celtics. — Jeremy Woo (@JeremyWoo) June 21, 2019

Strus, listed at 6-foot-6 and 215 pounds, spent two seasons at DePaul, averaging 18.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game over 66 contests. He shot 42 percent from the field, including 35 percent from 3-point territory.

Strus earned Second-Team All-Big East honors for the 2018-19 season. It’s hard to imagine Strus carving out a significant role with the Celtics during the upcoming campaign, but it’s still a move geared toward rounding out Boston’s roster amid an unpredictable offseason.

Boston's Two-Way players last season were PJ Dozier for the entire year and then Walt Lemon Jr. and RJ Hunter split the year in the second Two-Way spot. https://t.co/2Cndk1cDKb — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) June 21, 2019

The Celtics came away from Thursday’s draft with Indiana forward Romeo Langford (No. 14), Tennessee forward Grant Williams (No. 22), Purdue guard Carsen Edwards (No. 33) and LSU guard Tremont Waters (No. 51) before reportedly bringing aboard Strus.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images