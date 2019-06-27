Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Things looked rather gloomy for the Boston with the potential departures of Kyrie Irving and Al Horford, but it appears Danny Ainge and the Celtics’ front office have set their eyes on a new offseason target.

Rumors tying Kemba Walker to the Celtics have been swirling as of late, with Boston reportedly emerging as the front-runner for the All-Star point guard. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski appeared on “SportsCenter” Wednesday night and added more momentum to the Walker rumors.

“Charlotte has shown some restraint with how far they’re willing to go,” Wojnarowski said. “They opened the door up for Kemba Walker to start looking around the rest of the league. And with Kyrie Irving on his way out in Boston, Walker is looking at the Celtics. They are more than just a strong front-runner. They are in position to sign him when the moratorium ends on July 6. They could have a commitment as soon as Sunday night.”

Of course, Boston would have to renounce almost all of its potential free agents to create the ability to offer Walker a four-year $141 million deal. Renouncing point guard Terry Rozier would be among those moves to clear space for the 29-year-old.

