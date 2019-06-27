Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

So, if the Boston Celtics eventually sign Kemba Walker, who the heck is going to play center for Brad Stevens?

As you probably have heard, the Celtics reportedly are the favorites to land Walker once free agency opens. Should that happen, Boston, after renouncing its rights to Terry Rozier, would have little remaining cap room to fill out its frontcourt.

In all likelihood, names like Clint Capela, Steven Adams and Nikola Vucevic can be crossed off Green Teamers’ wish lists. (We emphasize the word “likelihood,” because there are rumors that the Celtics are looking for ways to add a star big man after signing Walker.)

That all brings us to ESPN salary cap analyst/genius Bobby Marks who, during a “SportsCenter” appearance Thursday, identified Robin Lopez as a center that Boston could target after signing Walker.

Lopez isn’t the sexiest of names, but he’s a quality NBA big man nevertheless. The 30-year-old averaged 9.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game last season for the Chicago Bulls.

Over 11 NBA seasons, Lopez is averaging 9.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists.

