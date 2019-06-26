Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics are preparing for the expected departures of Kyrie Irving and Al Horford, and with less than one week until free agency, the NBA’s silly season is in full swing.

Aron Baynes was traded to the Phoenix Suns on draft night, which means Horford’s departure would leave Boston without a proven big man. Well it appears the Celtics will look to change that when free agency begins.

Free agent center Enes Kanter is expected to receive interest from the Celtics on June 30, according to Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes. The Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers are also expected to show interest in the 27-year-old big man.

Kanter averaged 13.7 points and 9.8 rebounds on 54.9 percent shooting across 67 games combined with the New York Knicks and Portland Trail Blazers.

Kanter is the latest free agent on a list of big men who the Celtics will likely take a look at come June 30, considering the hole in their roster if Horford does sign elsewhere.

