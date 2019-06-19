Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Where there’s smoke, there’s fire. And right now, there’s a ton of smoke surrounding Clint Capela and the Boston Celtics.

NBA news factory Steve Kyler has been reporting for weeks that the Celtics have “engaged” the Houston Rockets on trade talks for the star big man. The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach also has reported that Boston is “intrigued” by Capela.

And then Tuesday night, amid reports of Al Horford’s imminent departure from the Celtics, SportsNet New York’s Ian Bagley reported that Boston has “checked in” with Houston about a possible deal.

Something worth noting regarding the Celtics: Boston and Houston had checked in recently about a potential trade involving Clint Capela, per SNY sources. ESPN reported recently that the Rockets had made much of their roster available via trade. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) June 19, 2019

As for what the Celtics would need to part with to land Capela, your guess is as good as hours. Kyler noted that Marcus Smart alone would get a deal done, but that was mere speculation.

Round and round we go.

