Where there’s smoke, there’s fire. And right now, there’s a ton of smoke surrounding Clint Capela and the Boston Celtics.
NBA news factory Steve Kyler has been reporting for weeks that the Celtics have “engaged” the Houston Rockets on trade talks for the star big man. The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach also has reported that Boston is “intrigued” by Capela.
And then Tuesday night, amid reports of Al Horford’s imminent departure from the Celtics, SportsNet New York’s Ian Bagley reported that Boston has “checked in” with Houston about a possible deal.
As for what the Celtics would need to part with to land Capela, your guess is as good as hours. Kyler noted that Marcus Smart alone would get a deal done, but that was mere speculation.
Round and round we go.
Thumbnail photo via Thomas B. Shea/USA TODAY Sports Images