The NBA offseason is a chaotic time, and the Boston Celtics are in the thick of it right now.

With less than one week remaining until the NBA draft, the C’s are dealing with pre-draft planning, Kyrie Irving rumors and their post-Anthony Davis to-do list. But when it comes to their all-star point guard, it appears expectations are dwindling.

Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe is reporting that the Celtics haven’t heard much of anything from Irving amid the swirling rumors since their season came to an end. Here’s a portion of his latest report:

“The strangest part of the Irving situation right now is that it appears he has essentially ghosted on the Celtics. The people within the organization I have spoken with have made it clear that they have had little, if any, communication with Irving in recent weeks.”

Boston’s brass and Irving are planning to meet to discuss the point guard’s future before Thursday’s NBA draft, according to the Athletic’s Shams Charania. That potential meeting would ideally give the Celtics front office some clarity on the situation, as well as a little direction heading into the draft and free agency.

