The Boston Celtics seem to be preparing for life without Kyrie Irving, but will that prompt them to make some nuclear moves on draft night?

The 2019 NBA Draft is set to take place Thursday, and the C’s currently own three first-round picks: Nos. 14, 20 and 22. Boston reportedly does not plan to use all three of those picks, and that kind of draft capital typically can land a decent return in trades.

So might they use those picks to move up? Like, way up?

According to ESPN draft guru Jonathan Givony, Vanderbilt guard Darius Garland is going to have a last-minute workout with the New York Knicks, who own the No. 3 overall pick. But in sharing that news, Givony slipped in a little nugget that the Celtics are among the teams considering moving up to No. 4 in the draft with the intent of taking Garland.

Darius Garland will conduct a last-minute workout in Tarrytown with the New York Knicks tomorrow, a source told ESPN. Garland is in serious consideration for the No. 3 pick. Minnesota, Boston, Chicago are teams looking at potentially trading up to No. 4 with Garland in mind. — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) June 18, 2019

As of now, the New Orleans Pelicans own the No. 4 pick, which came to them from the Los Angeles Lakers in the reported Anthony Davis trade. The Pels, of course, also own the No. 1 overall pick, which they all but certainly will use on Duke big man Zion Williamson.

Givony also noted that Garland, who had knee surgery back in November, has quite a few suitors.

Source: Garland is back at 100% after his knee surgery in November and will be ready to play summer league, pending approval from the team that drafts him. Garland has had a number of impressive private workouts recently with the LA Lakers, Cleveland Cavaliers and Chicago Bulls. — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) June 18, 2019

Garland played just five games for Vanderbilt as a freshman before undergoing knee surgery, so there’s a pretty small sample size of him playing at the collegiate level, but in that stretch he averaged 16.2 points, 2.6 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game. NBA teams clearly have been impressed with him though, so it seems like many might be willing to take a chance.

