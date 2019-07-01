Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Al Horford is heading to the Philadelphia 76ers on a four-year deal, but we now know a little more about the Boston Celtics’ attempts to try and keep him.

Horford’s agent, Jason Glushon, tried to work out a deal with the Celtics but came up empty, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. In a Sunday night appearance on “The Jump,” the NBA insider said that the Celtics did present Horford with a four-year offer, but it was “significantly less” than the deal he ultimately took from Philadelphia.

The 33-year-old agreed to a four-year deal worth $109 million with the Sixers. The contract has $97 million guaranteed with $12 million in potential bonuses, per Wojnarowski.

Celtics fans will be disappointed to see Horford go, especially to a rival like the Sixers, however a four-year deal worth over $100 million is a pretty hefty haul for a 33-year-old veteran.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports Images