Green Teamers might want to chill on Clint Capela. Or they should keep talking about a possible trade between the Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets. Honestly, it’s up to them.

Really, at this point, it comes down to which NBA reporter they believe they can trust more on the matter: Steve Kyler or Adam Himmelsbach.

Kyler, who’s been a one-man news factory over the past couple weeks, recently reported that the Celtics have “seriously engaged” the Rockets on trade talks for Capela. The NBA insider took things a step further Sunday, claiming that Boston essentially is in a bidding war with the Brooklyn Nets.

Well, both those reports fly in the face of what Himmelsbach reported Saturday in The Boston Globe.

“There have been reports that the Celtics have had trade talks with the Rockets about their talented young center, Clint Capela, who has four years left on his five-year, $90 million deal. A league source said Saturday that the Celtics are intrigued by Capela, but that the sides have not had any trade talks and that a deal for Capela is unlikely because Boston would not have interest in surrendering the players needed to complete the trade.”

Uh oh…

Kyler, ever active on Twitter, issued a response Sunday afternoon:

I will never dispute someone reporting… that said, that's not what I was told, so we'll see how it plays out. Houston is not in the driver's seat, so it's about who wants what they are offering. https://t.co/BHZ99C9Bfo — Steve Kyler (@stevekylerNBA) June 16, 2019

Respect. Kyler.

As juicy as these Capela rumors are, they don’t hold a candle to the lunacy surrounding Kyrie Irving and D’Angelo Russell. Kyler had much to say about that situation, as well.

