Rumors have been swirling regarding the potential departures of Al Horford and Kyrie Irving as of late, forcing the Boston Celtics to prepare for an offseason vastly different than the one they had imagined.

So where does Boston go if both Irving and Horford bolt?

The Celtics are prepared for that scenario to occur, and they’re prioritizing acquiring a center this offseason, according to the Athletic’s Shams Charania. In an appearance on Sirius XM NBA Radio’s “No Look Pass.”, Charania mentioned Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic as a potential target, in addition to Houston Rockets big man Clint Capela.

“The Celtics are preparing for the strong scenario that both Kyrie Irving and Al Horford are going to walk as free agents,” Charania said. “That’s why they’re going to are going to prioritize getting a center, maybe someone like (Nikola) Vucevic. If they’re going to decide to pursue a center, maybe a guy like Clint Capela. That’s what their mind is one right now. They’re fully operating under the belief that those two guys (Irving and Horford) are walking.”

Vucevic made his first all-star game this past season, averaging 20.8 points and 12 rebounds over 80 games for Orlando. The 28-year-old will become an unrestricted free-agent on June 30.

Capela’s name has been tied to the Celtics quite a bit over the last few weeks, but salary matching would be rather difficult in that scenario. The 25-year-old has four years left on his five-year, $90 million deal.

But first comes first. Boston owns three first-round picks in Thursday’s NBA Draft.

