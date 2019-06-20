Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The ongoing narrative with the 2019 NBA Draft is that it’s a three-man field, and after that it becomes a bit of a crapshoot.

Because of that, the New Orleans Pelicans, who own both the No. 1 and No. 4 selections in Thursday’s draft, probably could get some more mileage out of moving the fourth pick instead of using it.

So who might be interested? Quite a few teams, it appears.

In a story published Thursday morning, ESPN’s Tim Bontemps revealed that four teams were interested in that selection, with the Boston Celtics being one of them.

“In addition to Atlanta, the Minnesota Timberwolves, Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls have also expressed interest in New Orleans’ No. 4 pick,” Bontemps reported.

The Celtics theoretically are in less of a rebuild than the other three teams, but they nonetheless are in a tough spot, with Kyrie Irving and Al Horford reportedly both on their way out the door. Earlier in the week, it was reported the C’s might have some interest in the fourth pick with the intent of using it on Vanderbilt guard Darius Garland.

ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski already said he suspects there will be quite a few trades Thursday night, and it sounds like that fourth pick likely will be involved in one of them.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images