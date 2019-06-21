Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON – The Boston Celtics are making trades left and right throughout the first round of Thursday’s NBA Draft.

After taking Indiana’s Romeo Langford at No. 14 and Tennessee’s Grant Williams at No. 22, Boston shipped off the No. 24 pick to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for a 2020 first-round pick and center Aron Baynes, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Suns are sending the Celtics a 2020 first-round pick via the Bucks in Ty Jerome trade, league sources tells @TimBontemps and me. https://t.co/9bD2Q2gnQ5 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 21, 2019

The Suns are acquiring Celtics center Aron Baynes as part of the Ty Jerome trade, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 21, 2019

That first-round pick comes from the Milwaukee Bucks and will be top-seven protected.

This comes after Boston acquired the No. 24 pick from Philadelphia along with No. 33 in exchange for Boston’s No. 20 selection. The Sixers would ultimately select Washington’s Mattise Theybulle.

Deal is agreed on — and Sixers will send Boston Nos. 24 and 33 in this draft, league sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/XM7bHrkNH7 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 21, 2019

Baynes recently exercised his player option with Boston by opting into the final year of his contract.

The Suns will not be a contender for the next few years, so Baynes will likely look for a buyout to then sign with a more successful team.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images