BOSTON – The Boston Celtics are making trades left and right throughout the first round of Thursday’s NBA Draft.
After taking Indiana’s Romeo Langford at No. 14 and Tennessee’s Grant Williams at No. 22, Boston shipped off the No. 24 pick to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for a 2020 first-round pick and center Aron Baynes, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
That first-round pick comes from the Milwaukee Bucks and will be top-seven protected.
This comes after Boston acquired the No. 24 pick from Philadelphia along with No. 33 in exchange for Boston’s No. 20 selection. The Sixers would ultimately select Washington’s Mattise Theybulle.
Baynes recently exercised his player option with Boston by opting into the final year of his contract.
The Suns will not be a contender for the next few years, so Baynes will likely look for a buyout to then sign with a more successful team.
