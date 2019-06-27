Alright, let’s get into some next-level NBA rumor mongering.
As you might have heard, the Philadelphia 76ers and Houston Rockets reportedly are talking about a sign-and-trade that would involve the likes of Jimmy Butler, Clint Capela and Eric Gordon. The teams might need to incorporate a third team to make a deal work, according to multiple reports.
There’s also talk that Philly wants to re-sign both Tobias Harris and Butler, and that it would like to avoid a deal with the Rockets. It’s all very confusing.
Anyway, here’s the skinny from Adrian Wojnarowski:
Now, let’s talk about the Boston Celtics.
The C’s reportedly are the favorites to sign All-Star guard Kemba Walker once free agency opens. They’ve also been tied to high-level big men Capela, Steven Adams and Nikola Vucevic, among others. The prevailing theory is that the Celtics would not be able to add a star center if they sign Walker, as they’ll be left with little salary cap wiggle room. They’d have to pick one or the other.
Good thing that’s just a theory.
Sacramento Kings reporter Matt George reported Thursday that Boston wants to be the third team in the Rockets-Sixers trade, if it happens. That’s where his reporting ended.
However, after that, George engaged in a ton of speculation, suggesting the Celtics essentially are looking to swap Gordon Hayward for Capela.
Check out these tweets:
Got all that?
Here’s one more bit of context:
We know, it’s a lot.
So, let’s get back to Walker. If the Celtics eventually pry the 29-year-old from the Charlotte Hornets, they’ll vault right back into the conversation for being one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.
But would replacing Kyrie Irving with another short point guard really be a cure-all for Boston? We’re not so sure.
