Alright, let’s get into some next-level NBA rumor mongering.

As you might have heard, the Philadelphia 76ers and Houston Rockets reportedly are talking about a sign-and-trade that would involve the likes of Jimmy Butler, Clint Capela and Eric Gordon. The teams might need to incorporate a third team to make a deal work, according to multiple reports.

There’s also talk that Philly wants to re-sign both Tobias Harris and Butler, and that it would like to avoid a deal with the Rockets. It’s all very confusing.

Anyway, here’s the skinny from Adrian Wojnarowski:

Reporting w/ @ZachLowe: Houston’s offering Clint Capela, Eric Gordon and PJ Tucker individually to teams w/ space to absorb salary. Rockets trying for best available first-rounder for any of those three, hoping to redirect pick to Philly in pursuit of Jimmy Butler sign-and-trade. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 26, 2019

Now, let’s talk about the Boston Celtics.

The C’s reportedly are the favorites to sign All-Star guard Kemba Walker once free agency opens. They’ve also been tied to high-level big men Capela, Steven Adams and Nikola Vucevic, among others. The prevailing theory is that the Celtics would not be able to add a star center if they sign Walker, as they’ll be left with little salary cap wiggle room. They’d have to pick one or the other.

Good thing that’s just a theory.

Sacramento Kings reporter Matt George reported Thursday that Boston wants to be the third team in the Rockets-Sixers trade, if it happens. That’s where his reporting ended.

However, after that, George engaged in a ton of speculation, suggesting the Celtics essentially are looking to swap Gordon Hayward for Capela.

Check out these tweets:

I've been told by a source in Houston that the Boston Celtics have significant interest in being the third team in a Rockets/76ers sign & trade. Speculation: Boston, who has now emerged as the front runner to land Kemba Walker, will try and move in and acquire Clint Capela. — Matt George (@MattGeorgeKHTK) June 27, 2019

I'd assume, to make a deal like this happen, Gordon Hayward and the remainder $36M of his contract (2 years with a player option), would have to be moved. Doesn't make sense for the Rockets to absorb him AND Butler. Philly might be open to it if they miss on Tobias Harris. — Matt George (@MattGeorgeKHTK) June 27, 2019

What's there to be convinced about? The report that Boston is interested in being the 3rd team is confirmed. And not really shocking or breaking news. The Capela aspect is speculation. Made that pretty clear. So it's my best guess based off the situation. — Matt George (@MattGeorgeKHTK) June 27, 2019

Got all that?

Here’s one more bit of context:

Can you explain how they could possibly afford that? — HereComesJon (@comes_jon) June 27, 2019

We know, it’s a lot.

So, let’s get back to Walker. If the Celtics eventually pry the 29-year-old from the Charlotte Hornets, they’ll vault right back into the conversation for being one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.

But would replacing Kyrie Irving with another short point guard really be a cure-all for Boston? We’re not so sure.

Thumbnail photo via Thomas B. Shea/USA TODAY Sports Images