Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

All indications point toward the Boston Celtics having their next point guard.

Boston reportedly is expected to sign free agent Kemba Walker to a max contract when NBA free agency opens on Sunday, completing a changing of the guard from Kyrie Irving.

Irving, who is expected to sign with the Brooklyn Nets, had what can only be described as a disastrous two-year tenure in Boston, with Celtics fans seemingly infuriated by everything the All-Star does at this point. And it seems that the Celtics may have had their eyes on a Walker-Irving swap much earlier than this offseason.

According to a report from The Boston Herald’s Steve Bulpett, the Celtics “would have been willing” to trade Irving for Walker over the past two seasons.

“One league exec who’s dealt with the Celtics even went as far as to tell the Herald he knows for a fact the club would have been willing to trade Irving for Walker during the past two years. If he’s right, it would indicate the Celts knew there were issues with Irving’s approach to leadership and general ability to help cool the fires of young players whose image might have surpassed their actual abilities following the 2018 conference finals run.”

It certainly seems that Irving never was the right fit in the C’s locker room and consistently bumped heads with some of the younger players on the roster.

Seems that we’ll never truly know if this trade ever was an actual possibility, but with Walker likely ending up in Boston anyway, it’s safe to say Celtics fans will be happy with this outcome as well.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images