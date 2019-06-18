Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chris Paul apparently wants out of Houston, with league sources terming his relationship with teammate James Harden “unsalvagable,” according to Yahoo Sports’ Vincent Goodwill.

Paul allegedly approached Rockets management with a “him or me” mentality after the Rockets were booted from the playoffs in a second-round loss to the Golden State Warriors, sources said per the report. One league source claims the relationship “can’t be fixed,” according to the report.

“There’s no respect at all, on either side,” another source told Yahoo Sports.

The report indicates there had been friction between Harden and Paul for quite some time, including an alleged period during the regular season where the two did not speak to each other.

This is the last thing the Rockets need on top of an already tumultuous offseason. But it doesn’t sound like thing will get better on this front until some sort of solution is reached.

