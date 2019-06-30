Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With LeBron James and Anthony Davis linked up on the Los Angeles Lakers, the Clippers also are working their way toward making a massive splash.

NBA free agency opens up Sunday, with many superstars around the league hitting the open market. Among them is NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard, who reportedly is “seriously considering” returning to the Toronto Raptors, and will meet with his former team last before signing anywhere. But Leonard also has been linked to the Clippers and Lakers with a return to his Southern California roots the most likely scenario should he decide not to head back North.

But Leonard alone likely does not put the Clippers immediately in contention in a stacked Western Conference. Leonard reportedly has given “strong indications” that he is interested in pairing with Jimmy Butler, and it appears the Clippers are exploring that possibility.

Leonard wants to be joined by a top-flight free agent if he decides to leave Toronto for the Clippers and Butler's rugged two-way game makes for an intriguing pairing. Clippers adviser Jerry West is also a known admirer of Butler — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 30, 2019

A Leonard-Butler duo certainly would make give the Lakers-Clippers rivalry a shot in the arm. Of course, there are rumors that it’s just as likely Leonard will end up with the Lakers to form a super trio with James and Davis.

Thankfully, we’ll soon find out how things will shake out.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images