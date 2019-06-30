Derrick Rose will spend his 12th season in the NBA with a new squad.
Rose reportedly has agreed to a two-year, $15 million deal with the Detroit Pistons, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. He’ll leave the Minnesota Timberwolves after two seasons where he averaged 16.2 points and 3.9 assists per game.
Since his departure from the Chicago Bulls in 2016, Rose has played for clubs like the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers. Could he make a home out of Detroit?
Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images