Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Derrick Rose will spend his 12th season in the NBA with a new squad.

Rose reportedly has agreed to a two-year, $15 million deal with the Detroit Pistons, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. He’ll leave the Minnesota Timberwolves after two seasons where he averaged 16.2 points and 3.9 assists per game.

Free agent guard Derrick Rose has agreed to a two-year, $15M deal to join the Detroit Pistons, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019

Since his departure from the Chicago Bulls in 2016, Rose has played for clubs like the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers. Could he make a home out of Detroit?

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images