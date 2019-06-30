Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Don’t throw away those Al Horford jerseys just yet, Green Teamers.

The Boston Celtics reportedly have planed for the star center to walk when free agency opens Sunday. However, there remains a chance that Horford re-signs with Boston after all, NBA insider Keith Smith reported late Saturday night.

Take a look:

With all the mystery and uncertainty surrounding Al Horford and what exactly is out there for him, don't slam the door closed on a return to Boston for him. How? Unclear. But that door is still ajar just a little bit. No bridges have been burned or feelings hurt on either side. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) June 30, 2019

Is it possible that Horford, once fearful of a Celtics rebuild, now has new hope with Kemba Walker reportedly set to sign with Boston? Perhaps. Maybe reports of his imminent departure were a tad premature all along.

In any event, NBA fans are in for a wild week, and it all starts Sunday.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images