Don’t throw away those Al Horford jerseys just yet, Green Teamers.
The Boston Celtics reportedly have planed for the star center to walk when free agency opens Sunday. However, there remains a chance that Horford re-signs with Boston after all, NBA insider Keith Smith reported late Saturday night.
Take a look:
Is it possible that Horford, once fearful of a Celtics rebuild, now has new hope with Kemba Walker reportedly set to sign with Boston? Perhaps. Maybe reports of his imminent departure were a tad premature all along.
In any event, NBA fans are in for a wild week, and it all starts Sunday.
