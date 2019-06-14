Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Paul Pierce might be out as one of ESPN’s go-to guys for its NBA coverage.

ESPN will discontinue using the Boston Celtics legend as a full-time NBA analyst next season, SportsbyBrooks’ Brooks Melchior reported Wednesday, citing multiple sources. Pierce has been a constant on “NBA Countdown” and has attracted attention for some controversial opinions and predictions.

ESPN declined to confirm nor deny its intentions for Pierce and his cohorts Wednesday in a statement.

“Our whole NBA team is doing a great job and remains focused on an incredible NBA Finals and tomorrow night’s Game 6,” ESPN said. “We have made no decisions about what we are doing next season. After the season, and as we do with every sport, we will sit down and plan our entire NBA content offering across platforms.”

SportsbyBrooks also reports ESPN will drop Michelle Beadle and Chauncey Billups as full-time host and analyst, respectively, on its NBA broadcasts.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images