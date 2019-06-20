Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

LeBron James and Anthony Davis reportedly will join forces for more than just the Los Angeles Lakers.

Davis, who reportedly will don Purple and Gold in the 2019-20 NBA season, is slated to have a role alongside James in “Space Jam 2,” per ESPN. The Brow hardly will be the only basketball star to appear in the second installment of the cult classic film, however.

Klay Thompson, Damian Lillard and James’ good friend Chris Paul all reportedly will be featured in the cast. A few of the WNBA’s best — Diana Taurasi and Chiney and Nneka Ogwumike — also are slated to appear in the movie, which is scheduled to begin filming this summer.

After what Michael Jordan, Charles Barkley, Patrick Ewing and Co. brought to the silver screen 23 years ago, James and his fellow superstars have big shoes to fill in “Space Jam 2.”

