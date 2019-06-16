Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics missed out on picking up Anthony Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans, who reportedly have agreed to send the star forward to the Los Angeles Lakers for a number of young players and first-round draft picks.

One reported reason the C’s didn’t strike a deal with New Orleans was due to their unwillingness to part ways with Jayson Tatum. And while that likely was a large factor in where they landed in the reported trade, it seems there is more to the story.

According to The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach, sources say Boston believed it would be more “crippled” long-term if Davis were to leave after one year than if Kyrie Irving leaves after two.

Bottom line, per sources, is this: The Celtics knew that if they lost Kyrie after 2 years, the bounty they gave up to get him would not cripple them long-term, and If AD left after one, the bounty they would have had to give up would have crippled them long-term. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) June 15, 2019

There still is plenty of time for the Celtics to pick up a big-name player as free agency doesn’t begin until June 30.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports