The Boston Celtics missed out on picking up Anthony Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans, who reportedly have agreed to send the star forward to the Los Angeles Lakers for a number of young players and first-round draft picks.
One reported reason the C’s didn’t strike a deal with New Orleans was due to their unwillingness to part ways with Jayson Tatum. And while that likely was a large factor in where they landed in the reported trade, it seems there is more to the story.
According to The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach, sources say Boston believed it would be more “crippled” long-term if Davis were to leave after one year than if Kyrie Irving leaves after two.
There still is plenty of time for the Celtics to pick up a big-name player as free agency doesn’t begin until June 30.
