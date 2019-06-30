Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With Kemba Walker reportedly on his way to the Celtics, the Charlotte Hornets have turned their attention elsewhere.

As Walker ships up to Boston, the Hornets are reportedly targeting Celtics point guard Terry Rozier to fill the open roster position, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Here’s what Charania had to say about Rozier:

As Kemba Walker continues to be poised to sign elsewhere, Charlotte has begun to target point guards, such as Celtics free agent Terry Rozier, league sources said. Rozier is a target for the New York Knicks, too.

The Celtics had originally made a qualifying offer to Rozier but quickly renounced his rights to make room for Walker (who reportedly is on his way to New England to meet with Celtics’ officials Sunday), making him an unrestricted free agent.

