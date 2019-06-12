The Boston Celtics reportedly have a contingency plan if Kyrie Irving decides to walk in free agency.
Boston could pursue a trade for Memphis Grizzlies guard Mike Conley if Irving leaves, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said Tuesday during an NBA mock draft special. Conley, 31, has two years remaining on his current contract.
NBA inside Steve Kyler, who’s been dishing out Celtics-related nuggets all week, also believes Boston might pursue Conley.
Of course, all of this takes a back seat to Anthony Davis, who remains the biggest name on the rumor mill. For what it’s worth, Davis’ agent, Rich Paul, suggested Tuesday the six-time All-Star will not re-sign with the Celtics if they land him in a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans.
Round and round we go.
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images