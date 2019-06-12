Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics reportedly have a contingency plan if Kyrie Irving decides to walk in free agency.

Boston could pursue a trade for Memphis Grizzlies guard Mike Conley if Irving leaves, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said Tuesday during an NBA mock draft special. Conley, 31, has two years remaining on his current contract.

Woj names Utah, Indiana, and Boston *IF* Kyrie Irving leaves as teams that would be interested in trading for Mike Conley. — Sagar Trika (@BlazersBySagar) June 12, 2019

NBA inside Steve Kyler, who’s been dishing out Celtics-related nuggets all week, also believes Boston might pursue Conley.

It’s an option they have looked at from what I have heard… I think the Pacers could be the front runner if they miss on D’Angelo Russell, who seems to be their primary target… I am always skeptical of leaked free agent targets. https://t.co/hJFKThz6cY — Steve Kyler (@stevekylerNBA) June 12, 2019

Of course, all of this takes a back seat to Anthony Davis, who remains the biggest name on the rumor mill. For what it’s worth, Davis’ agent, Rich Paul, suggested Tuesday the six-time All-Star will not re-sign with the Celtics if they land him in a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans.

Round and round we go.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images