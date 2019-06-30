With NBA free agency just hours away, Jimmy Butler already appears to be exploring his options.
Butler is expected to meet with the Heat and the Rockets within the next week, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. He’ll meet with Miami in south Florida on Sunday before meeting with Houston (which reportedly have been expected to aggressively pursue Butler in free agency) in Los Angeles early in the coming week.
The Philadelphia 76ers reportedly have been willing to work with Butler on a potential sign-and-trade deal, but it would likely cost the winning team a pretty penny.
NBA free agency begins on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET.
