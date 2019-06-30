Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With NBA free agency just hours away, Jimmy Butler already appears to be exploring his options.

Butler is expected to meet with the Heat and the Rockets within the next week, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. He’ll meet with Miami in south Florida on Sunday before meeting with Houston (which reportedly have been expected to aggressively pursue Butler in free agency) in Los Angeles early in the coming week.

The Philadelphia 76ers reportedly have been willing to work with Butler on a potential sign-and-trade deal, but it would likely cost the winning team a pretty penny.

Sources: Jimmy Butler expected to meet the Miami Heat in South Fla. Sunday. Butler/Rockets meeting likely early week in LA. Sixers haven’t ruled out working with Butler on sign-and-trades, which Miami and Houston need to acquire the All-Star guard. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 29, 2019

NBA free agency begins on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET.

