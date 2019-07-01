Jimmy Butler is on the move once again.
The wing was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers from the Minnesota Timberwolves last season, and now he’s heading to South Beach.
Butler was sent to the Miami Heat in a sign-and-trade deal on Sunday, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Philadelphia acquires Josh Richardson in return.
Butler is signing a four-year deal worth $142 million with the Heat, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
The Sixers’ goodbye to Butler didn’t last all that long. They quickly turned around and signed Al Horford to a four-year, $109 million deal.
Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images