Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jimmy Butler is on the move once again.

The wing was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers from the Minnesota Timberwolves last season, and now he’s heading to South Beach.

Butler was sent to the Miami Heat in a sign-and-trade deal on Sunday, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Philadelphia acquires Josh Richardson in return.

The deal will include Josh Richardson to the 76ers, league sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/nWFrg00mtm — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2019

Butler is signing a four-year deal worth $142 million with the Heat, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Sources: Jimmy Butler is signing a four-year, $142M maximum contract with the Miami Heat. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2019

The Sixers’ goodbye to Butler didn’t last all that long. They quickly turned around and signed Al Horford to a four-year, $109 million deal.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images