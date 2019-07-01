Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The majority of big names on the NBA’s open market have already found homes, but one star has yet to make a decision.

Kawhi Leonard will not take any meetings on Sunday, but will “ramp up” his process over the next few days, according to Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes.

Leonard is coming off an NBA title with the Toronto Raptors and the second Finals MVP of his career. The 28-year-old averaged 26.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists on 49.6 percent shooting in 60 games last season.

The Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers and Toronto Raptors are reportedly all in the running for Leonard.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images