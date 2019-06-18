Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If the Los Angeles Lakers assemble a trio of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Kawhi Leonard, the rest of the NBA might as well give up.

Thankfully, it looks like that doomsday scenario will not come to fruition.

If Leonard elects to leave the Toronto Raptors in free agency, it will be to sign with the Clippers, NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski said Tuesday during an appearance on ESPN’s “Get Up!” program. Wojnarowski cited financial issues and lack of natural fit as primary reasons for why the Lakers are not Leonard’s “focus.”

Take a look:

"Kawhi Leonard's focus [is] on Los Angeles, but it's the Clippers not the Lakers." —@wojespn pic.twitter.com/AbOpm0aJ0E — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) June 18, 2019

Leonard is one of the few men capable of changing the balance of power in the NBA. The superstar forward is fresh off a postseason that saw him average 30.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists while leading the Raptors to their first NBA championship.

Thumbnail photo via Soobum Im/USA TODAY Sports Images