Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s hardly a secret that Kawhi Leonard will have quite a few teams eyeing his services once he hits the open market, but who actually is in the running?

According to a pretty plugged-in NBA Insider, it’s a two-team race, but three more probably will get meetings.

During an appearance Thursday on “Get Up!” ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski indicated that though the Los Angeles Clippers and Toronto Raptors are the prime contenders, Leonard still might entertain meetings with three other teams.

“Listen, this still is really just the Clippers and the Raptors, but I’m told they’re open to potential meetings with the 76ers, with the Knicks, even the Brooklyn Nets,” Wojnarowski said. “Now Philadelphia, their focus is re-signing their own free agents: Jimmy Butler, Tobias Harris, JJ Reddick. But there are always relationships that exist that are going to allow teams to get meetings — very often they’re just as courtesies, they’re for a favor perhaps in the future. But it’s conceivable he’s going to sit down with Philly, the Knicks. But this is still a two-team race right now, the Clippers and the Raptors.”

As Woj indicates, it seems like the New York teams and Philly are longshots. Still, Leonard has been known to be unpredictable, so until he officially signs with a team, it’s anyone’s guess as to where he’ll play.

Thumbnail photo via Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports Images