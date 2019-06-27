Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics soon are expected to come into quite a bit of cash and they reportedly plan to use the bulk of it on one of the league’s preeminent talents.

With Kyrie Irving and Al Horford all but certainly bound for new homes, the Celtics suddenly were put in position to be a major player on the open market. It might not be very long until the C’s make a sizeable splash in free agency either, as Boston reportedly has become to the frontrunner to land Kemba Walker.

The Hornets originally were viewed as the leading candidate to sign Walker, a notion that was further solidified when the 29-year-old stated he was open to a taking a pay cut in order to stay in Charlotte. But even with a hometown discount, the Hornets reportedly still aren’t willing to meet Walker’s financial demands. The Celtics, on the other hand, appear ready to pounce.

“Walker’s eight-year career with the Hornets appears to be coming to close, with owner Michael Jordan no longer determined to extend far enough financially to re-sign his franchise player, league sources tell ESPN,” Adrian Wojnarowski writes. “Walker, a three-time All-Star, is expected to be offered a four-year, $141 million contract from the Celtics when free agency opens Sunday at 6 p.m. ET — a deal that he’s increasingly likely to accept, league sources said.”

Walker, at least on paper, would be a great addition for the Celtics, whose fans surely will endear the UConn product for his high energy and upbeat attitude. And aside from everything Walker can bring to the court, he’d be a strong veteran presence in the locker room for Boston’s young and inexperienced players.

Risk always comes with a contract as lucrative as the one Walker reportedly will be offered by the Celtics. But Boston couldn’t afford to stand pat after its disappointing 2018-19 season, and Walker is the type of player worth investing in as your franchise looks to start fresh.

