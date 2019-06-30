It has been expected that Kemba Walker would sign with the Boston Celtics for the past few days, but now that the clock has struck 6 p.m. ET, we can make it official.
Walker has agreed to sign a four-year, $141 million max deal with the Celtics, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
Walker will replace Kyrie Irving as Boston’s point guard. Irving signed a four-year deal with the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, per ESPN.
Terry Rozier, Boston’s other option at point guard, was reportedly sent to the Charlotte Hornets Sunday in a sign-and-trade deal, effectively replacing Walker. The remainder of the deal has yet to be reported, but it appears it won’t end in Al Horford returning to the Celtics.
Walker averaged 25.6 points, 5.9 assists and 4.4 rebounds in 82 games last season.
Thumbnail photo via Catalina Fragoso/USA TODAY Sports Images