Free agency is just days away, but it sounds like the Boston Celtics may be on their way to landing a solid replacement for Kyrie Irving, if the All-Star point guard does in fact sign elsewhere.

Kemba Walker wearing a Celtics uniform next season is looking increasingly more likely, but according to ESPN’s Jackie MacMullan, the deal may already be done. In the latest episode of the “Hoop Collective” podcast with Brian Windhorst, MacMullan gave her insight on the situation ahead of free agency.

“I do think it will get done,” MacMullan said. “I think, wink wink, it’s sort of already done, unless, because we always have to couch these things, unless Michael Jordan changes his mind at the 11th hour and decides to throw a lot of money Kemba’s way. But I don’t know, maybe the damage has already been done, I’m not sure. I do expect Kemba to be here. And I think, this is what I would say. I would say it’s a nice save after a really brutal couple of weeks for the Celtics.”

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Thursday that Boston could have an agreement in place by Sunday night, which would be in line with MacMullan’s outline.

The potential departure of Irving had the chance to leave a damper on the organization, but, as MacMullan said, Walker is a “nice save” for Danny Ainge and the Celtics front office. Replacing one All-Star point guard with another is always a good strategy if you have the option to do so. Boston clearly does, as they’re willing to offer the University of Connecticut product a four-year, $141 million contract, per Wojnarowski.

Of course, free agency does not begin until Sunday at 6 p.m. ET, hence MacMullan’s “wink wink” comment, but all signs are pointing toward Walker being Boston’s next point guard.

