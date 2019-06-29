Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kevin Durant’s Achilles injury threw a wrench into the NBA offseason, but that isn’t keeping teams from pursuing one of the best players on the planet.

With free agency just a few days away, we now have a list of teams that Durant will engage beginning Sunday.

The All-Star forward will engage with the Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors when free agency kicks off Sunday night at 6 p.m. ET, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Story filed to ESPN: Golden State’s Kevin Durant is planning to engage four teams in discussions upon the opening of NBA free agency on Sunday – the Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Clippers, New York Knicks and Warriors, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 29, 2019

Wojnarowski is also reporting that Durant’s decision-making process could “extend well into next week.”

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images