Kevin Durant’s Achilles injury threw a wrench into the NBA offseason, but that isn’t keeping teams from pursuing one of the best players on the planet.
With free agency just a few days away, we now have a list of teams that Durant will engage beginning Sunday.
The All-Star forward will engage with the Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors when free agency kicks off Sunday night at 6 p.m. ET, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
Wojnarowski is also reporting that Durant’s decision-making process could “extend well into next week.”
Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images