If rumors are true, Khris Middleton is about to make some big bucks in Milwaukee.
Middleton reportedly has agreed to re-sign with the Bucks in a five-year, $178 million deal to return to the squad, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
In a column published Sunday afternoon on ESPN.com, Middleton explained there is “unfinished business” for him to attend to in Milwaukee.
“The goal wasn’t to reach the Eastern Conference finals — we are on a mission to win a championship,” he wrote. “I want to be a part of that mission, which is why I am staying here in Milwaukee for the next five years.”
The 2019-20 season will mark Middleton’s seventh year with the Bucks.
Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images