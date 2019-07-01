Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If rumors are true, Khris Middleton is about to make some big bucks in Milwaukee.

Middleton reportedly has agreed to re-sign with the Bucks in a five-year, $178 million deal to return to the squad, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Free agent Khris Middleton has agreed to a five-year, $178M deal to return to the Milwaukee Bucks, Excel Sports agent Mike Lindeman tells ESPN. Deal includes a player option. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019

In a column published Sunday afternoon on ESPN.com, Middleton explained there is “unfinished business” for him to attend to in Milwaukee.

“The goal wasn’t to reach the Eastern Conference finals — we are on a mission to win a championship,” he wrote. “I want to be a part of that mission, which is why I am staying here in Milwaukee for the next five years.”

The 2019-20 season will mark Middleton’s seventh year with the Bucks.

