Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

With NBA free agency set to begin Sunday evening, multiple teams reportedly are set to sign (or re-sign) key players, including the Golden State Warriors.

The Warriors and Klay Thompson reportedly are prepared to reach a five-year deal worth $190 million, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Sources: Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors plan to reach agreement on a five-year, $190M maximum contract, with the Warriors sending a front-office contingent to Los Angeles to visit Thompson within the next day. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 29, 2019

Thompson has played for the Warriors since joining the league in 2011, and has played a key role in each of Golden State’s NBA title runs since then. The 29-year-old averaged 21.5 points, 2.4 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game last season while shooting 46.7 percent from the field.

As for accolades, Thompson has made the Western Conference All-Star team five years in a row (2015-19) and the NBA All-Defensive second team this past season.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images