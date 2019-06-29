With NBA free agency set to begin Sunday evening, multiple teams reportedly are set to sign (or re-sign) key players, including the Golden State Warriors.
The Warriors and Klay Thompson reportedly are prepared to reach a five-year deal worth $190 million, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
Thompson has played for the Warriors since joining the league in 2011, and has played a key role in each of Golden State’s NBA title runs since then. The 29-year-old averaged 21.5 points, 2.4 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game last season while shooting 46.7 percent from the field.
As for accolades, Thompson has made the Western Conference All-Star team five years in a row (2015-19) and the NBA All-Defensive second team this past season.
