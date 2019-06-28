Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With NBA free agency arguably as star-studded as it ever has been, Golden State Warriors free agent Klay Thompson seemingly has been put on the back burner.

The shooting guard suffered a torn ACL in the NBA Finals, which will have him sidelined well into next season, but the deep threat still is a coveted piece by many parties.

Thompson reportedly is seeking a max deal with the Warriors, the team he has spent the entirety of his NBA career with as a member of the “Splash Brothers” with Steph Curry. But that run could come to an end this summer should Golden State not put forth the $190 million deal he is after.

In that case, the Los Angeles Clippers and Lakers, the latter of the two reportedly just having opened up room for a max deal, would move into the forefront, according to The L.A. Times’ Brad Turner.

Sources: If the Warriors don’t offer guard Klay Thompson a max $190 million deal on Sunday when free agency opens, he will listen to both LA teams, the Lakers and Clippers. Lakers back in the runnings because they now have max slot of $32 million after today’s trade. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) June 28, 2019

Thompson would be a dangerous addition to the Lakers alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis, and the team could turn to Thompson should its primary target Kawhi Leonard turns elsewhere. Meanwhile, the Clippers also are in the running for Leonard, who has expressed interest in bringing another superstar with him to L.A.

