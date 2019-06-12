Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There’s no telling where Anthony Davis will end up this summer, but one team he’s been linked to reportedly doesn’t want to give up too much for the superstar.

Davis requested a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans back in January, and now with the offseason and free agency on the horizon, plenty of teams reportedly have inquired about trading for Davis, including the Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks.

But with Kevin Durant’s Achilles injury, one team now isn’t so sure giving up a ton would be the best move.

The Knicks, who also were linked to landing Durant if he decides to opt out of his contract once the season concludes, reportedly are “uncomfortable with the idea” of trading away multiple of their assets for one player, according to SNY’s Ian Begley.

“The Pelicans, according to an ESPN report, weren’t enamored by any offer the Knicks or any other suitors had made for Davis. So the Knicks had engaged in some dialogue with teams in an effort to improve their offer for Davis, per SNY sources,” Begley wrote. “It’s unclear how far along — if at all — any of that dialogue was, but some people in the organization were uncomfortable with the idea of trading away significant assets for Davis, citing the way things played out for New York in the wake of the Carmelo Anthony trade, per SNY sources.”

If New York is unable to land Davis and/or Durant, the offseason certainly would be a disappointment. But only time will tell what will happen come June 30.

