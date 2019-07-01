Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The tallest man in the NBA appears to be staying in Dallas long term.

Kristaps Porzingis and the Dallas Mavericks reportedly have agreed to a five-year, $158 million maximum contract, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania — the largest contract in franchise history.

Porzingis was traded from the New York Knicks to the Mavericks in January after allegedly threatening to return to Europe if he was not traded to another team. He hasn’t played since February 2018 after tearing his left ACL.

He’s also facing some legal troubles after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman in New York in February 2018, allegations he has since denied.

Despite some glaring concerns, the forward was still able to secure himself a long-term position in Dallas.

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images