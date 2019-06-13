Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

We’re reaching a point where it would be relatively surprising if Kyrie Irving didn’t sign with the Brooklyn Nets.

Irving, who reportedly will be a free agent this offseason, has been heavily linked to the Nets in recent weeks, and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday night, citing league sources, that the All-Star point guard remains intensely interested in Brooklyn.

This comes on the heels of Irving reportedly parting ways with longtime agent Jeff Wechsler on Wednesday, opening the door for the 27-year-old to work with Jay Z’s Roc Nation, which has close connections to the entertainment industry. Jay Z, a New Yorker, once had an ownership stake in the Nets, as well, further creating a link between Irving and Brooklyn.

Sources told Wojnarowski the New York Knicks also are expected to remain competitive for Irving, who’s coming off his second season with the Boston Celtics after spending his first six seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Both the Nets and Knicks remain interested in signing Irving and Kevin Durant together despite the latter’s recent Achilles injury, league sources told Wojnarowski.

Irving’s tenure with the Celtics was a roller coaster. It might not prevent Irving from considering staying with Boston, but it sure sounds like he has his sights set on Brooklyn with NBA free agency nearing.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images