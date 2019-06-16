Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Over the last several days, Kevin Durant has been busy nursing an Achilles injury sustained in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

But apparently, he’s been checking in with Kyrie Irving, as well.

Bleacher Report’s Ric Bucher appeared on Friday’s episode of “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” when he revealed details surrounding Durant’s recent trip to New York City for surgery to repair his Achilles:

“He’s out of the hospital. He’s moved into a hotel for the time being in the New York area, and he and Kyrie have met. … They’ve continued the discussion about potentially playing together next season. … KD has moved all his stuff. He’s planning on spending the summer and the foreseeable future in New York. … Every indication, if we’re tea-leaf reading at this point, is that KD is making plans to be elsewhere because obviously Kyrie is not going to be joining the Warriors any time soon.”

Both players reportedly have been interested in taking their talents to either the New York Knicks or the Brooklyn Nets following the 2018-19 season. Wherever the two will land, however, still is very much up in the air.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images