Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kyrie Irving has one foot out the door.

The star point guard has opted out of his deal with the Boston Celtics and will become an unrestricted free agent June 30, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Wednesday, citing sources. Irving would have made $21.3 million had he opted in.

Boston has expected this ahead of Irving’s option date on Thursday. For Irving, it is an opt-in so no paperwork necessary to enter free agency. https://t.co/8ecykuIyi7 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 12, 2019

Of course, this news is hardly unexpected. The question is whether it’s a precursor to Irving signing with a team other than the Celtics in July.

And while a marriage with a New York-based team once seemed overwhelmingly likely, the injury to Kevin Durant might change everything.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images