Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We’re at the point where it’d come as a surprise if Kyrie Irving didn’t land with the Brooklyn Nets.

Irving has been linked to the Nets for a while now, and there’s little evidence to suggest the All-Star point guard has cooled on the idea of signing with Brooklyn, even as rumors circulate over whether Kevin Durant will join his good friend after suffering a ruptured Achilles in Game 5 of the NBA Finals earlier this month.

Here’s what ESPN’s Zach Lowe wrote in a piece published Tuesday:

For weeks, most plugged-in reporters have pegged Brooklyn as Kyrie Irving’s preferred choice. With free agency less than a week away, that still appears true, per sources across the league.

Teams can begin negotiating with free agents this Sunday, although deals can’t become official until July 6. Irving said before the 2018-19 season he planned to re-sign with the Boston Celtics, but a lot has changed since that infamous declaration. He’s now expected to take his talents elsewhere after opting out of his contract with the Celtics, who also figure to lose Al Horford in free agency.

The Nets have enough space to sign two max-level free agents, understandably increasing speculation they’ll pursue both Irving and Durant. It’ll be interesting to see whether Durant’s injury, which could sideline him for the entire 2019-20 campaign, will impact how everything plays out. After all, one could argue the Nets are better off re-signing point guard D’Angelo Russell this offseason if Irving can’t convince Durant to join him in Brooklyn.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images