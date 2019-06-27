Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

LeBron James already is making Anthony Davis feel right at home in Los Angeles.

The Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans reportedly agreed to a blockbuster trade that will send star forward to the west coast in exchange for Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and three draft picks. And while the James and Davis won’t officially be teammates until July, the 34-year-old already has a special gift for The Brow.

According to Yahoo! Sports’ Chris Haynes, James will hand over his No. 23 to Davis, who’s worn the number his entire seven-year NBA career. James wore No. 23 while he was with the Cleveland Cavaliers as well as Los Angeles. He donned No. 6 while with the Miami Heat.

Haynes reported the league indeed has been notified of the number switch.

So, what number will James wear in the 2019-20 season?

That still remains a mystery.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images