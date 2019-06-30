The clock is ticking towards the start of free agency, and rumors regarding the decisions of All-Stars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant are swirling about. But it appears one team believes they could acquire them both once the clock strikes 6 p.m. ET.
The Brooklyn Nets “sure seem to believe” they will get commitments from both Irving and Durant, as well as center DeAndre Jordan, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.
This comes shortly after Stein reported that Brooklyn was expecting a formal commitment from Irving at its practice facility on Sunday evening “in hopes” of pulling Durant away from the Golden State Warriors.
Durant will announce his decision Sunday night on “The Boardroom” Instagram account, which is his “company owned sports business network,” per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
