Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The clock is ticking towards the start of free agency, and rumors regarding the decisions of All-Stars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant are swirling about. But it appears one team believes they could acquire them both once the clock strikes 6 p.m. ET.

The Brooklyn Nets “sure seem to believe” they will get commitments from both Irving and Durant, as well as center DeAndre Jordan, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.

An undeniable vibe of confidence is emanating from Brooklyn as we speak: The Nets sure seem to believe they are getting Kevin Durant's commitment tonight to go with Kyrie Irving"s … with DeAndre Jordan, Durant's close friend, to follow — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 30, 2019

This comes shortly after Stein reported that Brooklyn was expecting a formal commitment from Irving at its practice facility on Sunday evening “in hopes” of pulling Durant away from the Golden State Warriors.

The Nets will have a formal commitment from Kyrie Irving at their practice facility in two hours, league sources say, and — as @NYTSports reported Monday — have been aggressively pursuing a Kyrie/Kevin Durant/DeAndre Jordan trio in hopes of luring Durant away from Golden State — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 30, 2019

Durant will announce his decision Sunday night on “The Boardroom” Instagram account, which is his “company owned sports business network,” per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images