Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics’ rebuild-on-the-fly is in the works, as they prepare to revamp the roster with Kyrie Irving and Al Horford reportedly set to depart once free agency opens.

Boston also has a pair of other free agents in Marcus Morris and Terry Rozier, the latter of whom is a restricted free agent. Aron Baynes reportedly was traded to the Phoenix Suns on Thursday, which allowed the Celtics to clear a little more cap room.

It’s assumed that C’s president of basketball operations Danny Ainge plans on making some moves this offseason, with Nikola Vucevic being a reported target and Steven Adams being a suggested target. But what about in the backcourt?

At points, it appeared Rozier had talked his way out of town, but that might not necessarily be the case. Stadium/The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Friday that the Celtics are trying to prioritize re-signing Rozier with this newfound cap space.

“I’m told Nikola Vucevic, the Orlando Magic free agent, is going to be one of the top priorities potentially for the Boston Celtics as a free agent in July,” Charania first said. “For the Celtics that meant shedding some salary, and now they can start to prioritize signing a center, signing a big man to replace Al Horford and also try to prioritize Terry Rozier, who also is going to be a restricted free agent this July.”

It’s understandable the Celtics would try and bring Rozier back. He thrived as the primary guard in the 2018 postseason with Irving gone, and he’ll probably fetch money similar to other free-agent guards that aren’t stars, but still having starting capability.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images