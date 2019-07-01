Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ricky Rubio appears to be heading for greener (and sunnier) pastures.

The 28-year-old guard reportedly has agreed to a three-year, $51 million deal with the Phoenix Suns, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. He leaves the Utah Jazz after two seasons, averaging 12.9 points and 5.7 assists per game along the way.

Free agent Ricky Rubio has agreed three-year, $51 million deal with the Phoenix Suns, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2019

Rubio had reportedly listed the Celtics as one of his potential landing spots during free agency. He’ll now spend his ninth NBA season 650 miles south of Salt Lake City in sunny Phoenix, Ariz.

Thumbnail photo via Erik Williams/USA TODAY Sports Images