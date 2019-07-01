Ricky Rubio appears to be heading for greener (and sunnier) pastures.
The 28-year-old guard reportedly has agreed to a three-year, $51 million deal with the Phoenix Suns, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. He leaves the Utah Jazz after two seasons, averaging 12.9 points and 5.7 assists per game along the way.
Rubio had reportedly listed the Celtics as one of his potential landing spots during free agency. He’ll now spend his ninth NBA season 650 miles south of Salt Lake City in sunny Phoenix, Ariz.
Thumbnail photo via Erik Williams/USA TODAY Sports Images