Green Teamers might want to pump the brakes on those Steven Adams-to-Boston Celtics rumors.

The Celtics reportedly have a trade for the Oklahoma City Thunder guard on their “radar.” But it in a tweet Tuesday afternoon, NBA insider Steve Kyler reported that an Adams trade is not a “primary pursuit” for Boston.

Take a look:

Does not appear to be a primary pursuit… they seem to have bigger ideas with that capspace. https://t.co/CIuMGhS5KF — Steve Kyler (@stevekylerNBA) June 25, 2019

Womp womp.

Adams would be a significant addition for the Celtics, especially if Al Horford eventually walks in free agency. The 25-year-old New Zealand native averaged 13.9 points last season while setting career highs in rebounds (9.5), assists (1.6) and steals (1.5) per game.

Of course, the juiciest rumor currently surrounding the Celtics pertains to Kemba Walker, whom the Celtics reportedly have serious interest in.

