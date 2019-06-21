Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Celtics offseason took a turn for the worst when contract discussions between Boston and Al Horford came to a screeching halt.

ESPN’s Jackie MacMullan reported that Boston offered Horford a “pretty healthy” four-year deal, but it sounds like the big man’s market is much bigger than originally expected. The Dallas Mavericks have been tied to the 33-year-old quite a bit, but that might be changing as free agency approaches.

Horford has a four-year, $112 million deal waiting for him in free agency from somewhere other than Dallas, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.

Numerous teams and agents believe Al Horford has a four-year offer awaiting him in free agency worth an estimated $112 million. Sources with knowledge of the Mavericks’ thinking continue to insist that such a deal will NOT be coming from Dallas. Free agency starts in eight days — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 21, 2019

Horford provides a ton of value to Boston, but that is a hefty deal that the Celtics likely weren’t looking to front.

Keep an eye on a team like the Los Angeles Clippers as we approach June 30. With two max slots, they’ll likely look for another solid pickup to try and pair with Kawhi Leonard. Horford would fit that bill.

