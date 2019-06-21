The Celtics offseason took a turn for the worst when contract discussions between Boston and Al Horford came to a screeching halt.
ESPN’s Jackie MacMullan reported that Boston offered Horford a “pretty healthy” four-year deal, but it sounds like the big man’s market is much bigger than originally expected. The Dallas Mavericks have been tied to the 33-year-old quite a bit, but that might be changing as free agency approaches.
Horford has a four-year, $112 million deal waiting for him in free agency from somewhere other than Dallas, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.
Horford provides a ton of value to Boston, but that is a hefty deal that the Celtics likely weren’t looking to front.
Keep an eye on a team like the Los Angeles Clippers as we approach June 30. With two max slots, they’ll likely look for another solid pickup to try and pair with Kawhi Leonard. Horford would fit that bill.
