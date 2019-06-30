Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The sun appears to be setting on Terry Rozier’s time on the Celtics.

In fact, a number of teams have already expressed interest in the outgoing Boston guard.

According to The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach, Rozier has drawn interest from six teams: the New York Knicks, the Phoenix Suns, the Dallas Mavericks, the Chicago Bulls, the Orlando Magic and — of course — the Charlotte Hornets.

It’s worth noting that Rozier’s name reportedly has been floated as a piece to a potential three-team trade between the Celtics, the Hornets and the Brooklyn Nets that would supposedly send Rozier to Charlotte. Should that reported plan not pan out, however, it’s still likely the 25-year-old will land with one of the aforementioned teams.

NBA free agency, by the way, begins at 6 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images